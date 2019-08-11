Linda (LINDA) Trading 34.1% Lower Over Last Week

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Linda has a market cap of $6.44 million and $169.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Linda has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MintCoin (MINT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Linda

Linda is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 13,437,823,020 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,946,781 coins. The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject.

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, BitFlip, Nanex, CoinExchange, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

