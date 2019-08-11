Linx (LINX) Hits Market Cap of $41,505.00

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Linx has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Linx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Linx has a market cap of $41,505.00 and $22.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00786395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00013322 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Linx Coin Profile

Linx (LINX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 37,264,798 coins and its circulating supply is 36,264,798 coins. The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Linx’s official website is mylinx.io. The official message board for Linx is mylinx.io/news. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linx

Linx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

