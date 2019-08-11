Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0176

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $130,807.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges including Braziliex, SouthXchange, HitBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.20 or 0.02183994 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008477 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000050 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 639,708,207 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Braziliex, YoBit, Exrates, Mercatox and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.