LiteDoge Reaches Market Cap of $132,934.00 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 48.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. LiteDoge has a market cap of $132,934.00 and $25.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,028.54 or 2.19517281 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000537 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00026083 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 15,299,313,080 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

