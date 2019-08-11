Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) PT Set at $9.00 by Nomura

Nomura set a $9.00 target price on Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Livent to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Gabelli cut Livent from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on Livent and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Livent alerts:

NASDAQ:LTHM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. 2,916,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,626. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83. Livent has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 126.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.