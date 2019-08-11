LoMoCoin (LMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $469,575.00

LoMoCoin (CURRENCY:LMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. LoMoCoin has a total market capitalization of $469,575.00 and $17.00 worth of LoMoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LoMoCoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One LoMoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00030278 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002616 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00145815 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004141 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000559 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000420 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00029952 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000478 BTC.

LoMoCoin Profile

LMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 6th, 2016. LoMoCoin’s total supply is 359,692,939 coins and its circulating supply is 274,692,939 coins. LoMoCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoMoStarLMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoMoCoin is /r/lomostar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LoMoCoin is www.lomostar.com.

LoMoCoin Coin Trading

LoMoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoMoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoMoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoMoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

