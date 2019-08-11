Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 74,348 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,348 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $18,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 46.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HST stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,820,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $55,497.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

