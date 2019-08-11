Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $23.75 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $23,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total value of $2,791,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.83. 586,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,898. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.46. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $231.28 and a one year high of $305.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.11.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

