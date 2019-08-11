Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,934 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $17,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $150,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at $202,307.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,030. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.33. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $103.21 and a 12-month high of $141.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.63.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.70.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

