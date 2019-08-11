Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,043 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Iberiabank Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 27,644 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,291 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,762 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.37. 2,093,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

