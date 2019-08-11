Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 105,215 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,215 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 16.7% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.7% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 438,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 24,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $2,072,756.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,845.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $735,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,134. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.07 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.31.

Shares of CHH stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.73. 287,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 12-month low of $66.71 and a 12-month high of $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 141.56%. The firm had revenue of $317.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.