Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 8,180 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $19,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BR traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.75. 413,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,086. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $2,691,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 37,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.77, for a total transaction of $4,642,915.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,149 shares of company stock valued at $23,659,712. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

