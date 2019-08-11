LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

LPLA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.13 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.19.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.19. The stock had a trading volume of 514,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,538. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $89.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,229.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 12,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. AJO LP lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 794.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,254,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,099 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 46.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,326,000 after acquiring an additional 825,829 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 884.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,977,000 after acquiring an additional 464,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,780,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

