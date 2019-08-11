LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.54 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 63.58% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

LTC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 201,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,438. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $129,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 833.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.