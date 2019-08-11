Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.54 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Lumentum updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $1.12-1.26 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.12-1.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.71. 2,267,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,799. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

LITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.25 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 83.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 95.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

