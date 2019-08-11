Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $72.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s current price.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.13.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.71. 2,267,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lumentum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.