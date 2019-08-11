Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $435-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.80 million.Lumentum also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $1.12-1.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LITE. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.25 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.13.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.71. 2,267,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $69.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.54 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.