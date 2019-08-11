Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Luna Innovations stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 199,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,752. The stock has a market cap of $158.07 million, a PE ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 0.74. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.79.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 30,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $151,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,126,999 shares in the company, valued at $10,634,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,060 shares of company stock worth $1,381,901. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 12,592.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 818.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 11.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

