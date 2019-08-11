Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.87. 202,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,651. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $442.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.01. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $133,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Butcher sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $124,472.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,613 shares of company stock worth $294,318. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 2,288.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.