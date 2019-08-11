LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $90.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LYFT from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. LYFT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,421,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,944. LYFT has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.00.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.64 million. LYFT’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LYFT will post -11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in LYFT by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LYFT during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

