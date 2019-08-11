Macatawa Bank Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 31.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Macatawa Bank has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Macatawa Bank to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12. Macatawa Bank has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $12.63.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Macatawa Bank will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

