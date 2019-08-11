Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.62.

CLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.73 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of CLI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 321,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,373. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Mack Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.36.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.61 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 49.47% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

In other news, Director Alan R. Batkin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,984,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,824,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 649,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

