Macquarie Media Ltd (MRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Macquarie Media Ltd (ASX:MRN) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

MRN stock opened at A$1.75 ($1.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.80. Macquarie Media has a 52 week low of A$1.55 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of A$2.18 ($1.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $298.75 million and a P/E ratio of 32.92.

Macquarie Media Company Profile

Macquarie Media Limited engages in the radio and associated media activities in Australia. The company owns and operates 2GB and talking lifestyle Sydney radio stations in Sydney; 3AW and talking lifestyle Melbourne radio stations in Melbourne; 4BC and talking lifestyle Brisbane radio stations in Brisbane; and 6PR radio station in Perth.

