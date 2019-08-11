Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Receives $24.37 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

NYSE:M traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.43. 11,737,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,869,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $25,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $432,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,150,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,359,000 after buying an additional 355,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,469.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 110,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 34,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 50,892 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

