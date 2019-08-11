Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 300 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,403 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.43. 13,985,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,357,979. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

In related news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,833.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.24.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

