Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of MGTA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.41. 34,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,796. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $444.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.01.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 7,500 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gardner sold 14,000 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $211,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $524,440. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGTA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

