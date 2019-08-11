Maincoin (MNC) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Maincoin token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B, Mercatox and Livecoin. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Maincoin has a total market cap of $473,026.00 and $23,469.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $503.12 or 0.04382595 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00044522 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000152 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000991 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,871,322 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

