Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $60.97 million for the quarter. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%.

MNTX traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 213,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.53. Manitex International has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

MNTX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

