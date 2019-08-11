Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Trading Up 1.2%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $13.01, approximately 6,556,385 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 10,291,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 181.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.