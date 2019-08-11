Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.19. 1,072,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,597. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.39.

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Edward F. Smith sold 24,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $121,781.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,097 shares in the company, valued at $101,087.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

