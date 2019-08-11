Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marriott International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $132.46. 2,236,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,747. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.27. Marriott International has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $144.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 20,210 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total value of $2,602,845.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Grissen sold 13,662 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $1,855,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,559,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,004 shares of company stock worth $10,676,926. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.