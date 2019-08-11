Mass Vehicle Ledger Trading 10.9% Lower This Week (MVL)

Mass Vehicle Ledger (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Mass Vehicle Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDEX. Mass Vehicle Ledger has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $3,749.00 worth of Mass Vehicle Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mass Vehicle Ledger has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mass Vehicle Ledger

Mass Vehicle Ledger (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,355,095,215 tokens. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s official website is mvlchain.io. The official message board for Mass Vehicle Ledger is blog.mvlchain.io. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mass Vehicle Ledger is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mass Vehicle Ledger Token Trading

Mass Vehicle Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mass Vehicle Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mass Vehicle Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mass Vehicle Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

