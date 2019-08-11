MASTERNET Hits Market Capitalization of $17,722.00 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. MASTERNET has a market capitalization of $17,722.00 and approximately $557.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MASTERNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASTERNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00261812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.91 or 0.01269583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00095194 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MASTERNET Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io.

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASTERNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASTERNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.