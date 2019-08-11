Mathes Company Inc. Sells 200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.0% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 381,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 466,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 507,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,445,000 after buying an additional 42,012 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

In other news, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,755.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,173. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,127. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.53 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The company has a market capitalization of $181.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

