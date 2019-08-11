Matrix AI Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $198,813.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, LBank, Gate.io and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $6.26 million and $198,813.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00772698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00012959 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 615,085,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,936,999 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DDEX, LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin, HADAX, IDEX, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.