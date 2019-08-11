Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. 1,952,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $473.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $40.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 965.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

