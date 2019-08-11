MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in MAXIMUS by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,581,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $888,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,989,127.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,575,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of MAXIMUS in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of MMS stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, reaching $75.79. 770,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $80.83.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $730.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.