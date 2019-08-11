MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $3.65-3.75.MAXIMUS also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.70-3.75 EPS.

MAXIMUS stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 770,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,756. MAXIMUS has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $730.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MAXIMUS will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of MAXIMUS in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $2,613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,219,630.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,540 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

