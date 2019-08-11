MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $730.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MAXIMUS updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.70-3.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.70-3.75 EPS.

MMS traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.79. 770,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,756. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49. MAXIMUS has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $80.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of MAXIMUS in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In other MAXIMUS news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $888,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,989,127.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,540 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 499.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

