McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McClatchy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN:MNI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 25,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,337. McClatchy has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.40 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in McClatchy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in McClatchy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in McClatchy in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About McClatchy

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

