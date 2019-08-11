Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.3% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,755 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,628,000 after buying an additional 3,553,686 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,131,000 after buying an additional 2,472,300 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,371,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after buying an additional 1,822,091 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at $295,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.24.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,985,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,357,979. The company has a market capitalization of $227.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

