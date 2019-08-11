Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $463,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 301.3% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $3,854,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,132,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,623 shares of company stock valued at $22,487,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.78. 6,527,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,928,217. The stock has a market cap of $293.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.02. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

