Megacoin Trading Up 68.3% This Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 130.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 68.3% higher against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $411,293.00 and $238.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00756916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013626 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,179,150 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu.

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.