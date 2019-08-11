Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,607 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.0% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $112,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,877 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,154,000 after purchasing an additional 951,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,166,688,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,777,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048,406 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $85.52. 8,149,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,057,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $216.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

