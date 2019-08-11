Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $60.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 40,750 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,632,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,650.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $243,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $487,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,750 shares of company stock worth $2,362,638 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,929. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

