Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires New Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,736,000 after purchasing an additional 181,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 760,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,368,000 after purchasing an additional 175,580 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 434.2% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 136,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $131.82. The company had a trading volume of 884,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,061. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $153.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Ameriprise Financial upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

In other news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $775,960.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.