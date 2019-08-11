Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires New Holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ingredion by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,876,000 after buying an additional 265,248 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,406,000 after buying an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Ingredion by 60.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 288,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,506. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.85. Ingredion Inc has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $107.52.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other news, CFO James D. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.37 per share, with a total value of $78,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,948.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

