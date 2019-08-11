Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 335 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,826. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $154.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.46.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

