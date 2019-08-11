Meritage Portfolio Management Has $576,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 11,124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 854,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after buying an additional 846,791 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,096,000 after buying an additional 546,307 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1,345.5% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after buying an additional 290,557 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,587,000 after buying an additional 239,590 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,162,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,418,000 after buying an additional 238,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.77. 2,665,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,011. The company has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

