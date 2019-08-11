Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $551,000 Investment in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Total by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Total by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 49,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Total by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Total in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,719,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. 1,029,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07. Total SA has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

TOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Total from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

